7-year-old boy shot to death in St. Louis

Posted 9:42 am, August 13, 2019, by
ST. LOUIS -  Police say a 7-year-old boy has become the 11th St. Louis-area child killed in a shooting since June.

Police Chief John Hayden says Xavier Usanga was shot to death Monday while standing next to an 18-year-old male who was also shot but survived.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Hayden choked back tears while announcing Xavier's death. Hayden did not release many details about the shooting, including a suspect description or whether the victims knew each other or the shooter.

The 18-year-old was in stable condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.