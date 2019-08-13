× Agriculture tech giant Bunge moving global headquarters to St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Agriculture technology Bunge Limited is relocating its global headquarters from White Plains, NY, to St. Louis County. The company has about 32,000 employees in 40 countries. There are 180 people who work at the global headquarters in White Plains, NY.

They relocated the North American headquarters from New York to St. Louis in 1990 to be closer to elevators and production facilities. The company then moved its North American headquarters from a building in Maryland Heights to Chesterfield in 2016.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported in 2016 that the company employs over 500 people in the area. They were planning on adding 160 jobs over the next decade.

A fact sheet from the company says that there are 525 employees working at their new building in Chesterfield. It has a capacity for 750 people to work there. It is unclear about how many people will be added to the workforce in Chesterfield.

“We’re excited by Bunge’s decision to relocate its global HQ to St. Louis County. This announcement underscores our region’s growing status as an international leader in ag-tech,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page tweets.

“While St. Louis is already an important hub for Bunge and our current North American operations, the city is also home to a number of food, agriculture, animal health and plant science organizations and customers,” said Gregory A. Heckman, Bunge’s CEO. “Moving the global headquarters to a location where Bunge has a major business presence is a big step forward in shifting the Company’s operating model to align around a more efficient, streamlined global business structure. We are grateful to have called White Plains home for many years, and now look forward to the new growth and development opportunities which our expanded St. Louis presence will provide.”

The Company is in the early planning stages of the transition to the new global headquarters, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.