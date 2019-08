× Body found between homes in Union, Missouri identified

UNION, Mo. – Police have identified a body that was found between two homes in Union, Missouri this morning. Michael Mitchell, 31, was found in the 900 block of North Church Street at around 6:00am.

The cause of Mitchell’s death is known. His body was taken to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Union Police Department at 636-583-3700.