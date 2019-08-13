DeSmet & CBC Football to play on National TV

The high school football teams from DeSmet and CBC will play on national television this coming season! The two catholic boys schools in the St. Louis area play each other every season, but on Friday, September 20, 2019, the two rivals will play on ESPNU. The game will be played at CBC and will start at 8:00 PM that night. CBC are the two time defending Class 6 champions in Missouri. DeSmet is coming off an impressive season last year as well that took them back to playoffs.

 

