× Flaherty Pitches 7 Shutout Innings, Cardinals Blank Royals, 2-0

Jack Flaherty continues to dominate on the mound for the Cardinals. Flaherty pitched seven shutout innings to lead the Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Royals on Tuesday night in Kansas City, MO. Flaherty struck out seven, while allowing just three hits to even his season record at 6-6. Flaherty has not allowed a run in his last 23 innings pitched!

The Cardinals offense was delivered by a Paul Goldschmidt sac fly in the 1st inning and a Tommy Edman RBI single in the 3rd inning.

Carlos Martinez retired the final two batters in the 9th inning to earn his 13th save of the season.

The win gives the Cardinals a season record of 62-55. The Cubs lost their game to the Phillies on Tuesday, so the Cardinals trail the first place Chicago team by just one game. Catcher Yadier Molina returned to the Cards lineup in the game and guided Flaherty to another dazzling pitching performance.

The Cardinals and Royals finish their brief two game series on Wednesday night. Dakota Hudson will get the start for St. Louis.