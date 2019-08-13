How to pick the perfect watermelon every time

ST. LOUIS - There's no feeling quite as good as cracking open a perfect melon. But there's nothing more frustrating than sinking your teeth into a freshly cut slice and having the taste fall flat.
So how do you pick the perfect melon every time?
Experts are giving consumers advice:
- The stripes should be deep dark green and creamy light yellow also look for a yellow-brown stem.
- Green stem means it's not ripe.
- The watermelon should also have a deep hollow sound and should feel heavier than it looks.
- Dried weathered spots mean they're sweet.
- Pick a more round shaped one, not an oval one.