How to pick the perfect watermelon every time

Posted 7:57 am, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01AM, August 13, 2019

ST. LOUIS  -  There's no feeling quite as good as cracking open a perfect melon. But there's nothing more frustrating than sinking your teeth into a freshly cut slice and having the taste fall flat.

So how do you pick the perfect melon every time?

Experts are giving consumers advice:

  • The stripes should be deep dark green and creamy light yellow also look for a yellow-brown stem.
  • Green stem means it's not ripe.
  • The watermelon should also have a deep hollow sound and should feel heavier than it looks.
  • Dried weathered spots mean they're sweet.
  • Pick a more round shaped one, not an oval one.
