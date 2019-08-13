Hundreds turn out for job fair at Union Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Life is filled with its ups and downs between trying to find a job holding a job and all the outside aggravations in between.

On Tuesday, more than 300 showed up to Union Station to work at The Wheel.

“We are having a job fair for the Soda Fountain coming in October and also for the St. Louis Wheel,” says Amber Lanwermeyer, official ice cream taster at St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain.

LHM Management estimates about 700 people applied online to work at the St. Louis Wheel and another 300 applied online to work at the Soda Fountain.

“We’re excited the entire structure has taken shape,” says Karyn Wilder, general manager of the St. Louis Wheel. “In the next few weeks, we’ll see lights go on and then after that, the gondolas.”

And for those who missed Tuesday’s job fair?

“We’re looking for Wheel operators and ride attendants and loaders for the wheel, ticket sales, and photographers,” Wilder says.

You might have noticed The Wheel settling into the skyline of St. Louis, where work continues on the renovation of Union Station and the Aquarium, which will open later this year.

“This coming Thursday at Union Station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., we’ll be hosting another job fair and then next Thursday on the 22nd from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.,” Lanwermeyer says.