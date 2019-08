× Jeremy Maclin returns to Kirkwood to Coach

Jeremy Maclin, a former football star at Kirkwood High School is returning to his school to coach. Maclin who went on from Kirkwood to play college football at Missouri and then in the NFL with the Eagles, Chiefs and Ravens. Maclin had an eight year pro career, that ended due to injuries after the 2017 NFL season.

The star wide receiver has been named an assistant coach at Kirkwood to help the Pioneers of today and tomorrow reach their football dreams. For Maclin, he is glad to return to his football roots and help the young players at Kirkwood High School.