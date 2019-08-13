Lingering rain continues Tuesday morning, but clearing by afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Rain and storms will continue through at least the first half of Tuesday morning rush hour before dropping southeast of metro St. Louis. Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely with the stronger storm and some flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

Rain will exit the entire region by mid-morning with partly sunny skies the rest of Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by late this afternoon. Tonight will be dry and cooler with a low near 70.

Wednesday and Thursday look great, partly cloudy and temperatures in the middle 80s.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Vandalia IL, Saint Elmo IL, Worden IL until 10:15 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/2VzUNrAgRV — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 13, 2019