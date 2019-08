× Man and woman shot in north St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – A man and woman were shot in north St. Louis late Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place in the 3100 block of E. Norwood Drive in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital, still conscious and breathing.

