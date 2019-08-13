× Man involved in crash with police vehicle wanted for multiple felonies

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 18-year-old arrested Monday following a collision with a St. Louis County police vehicle just north of downtown St. Louis has been charged in connection with several thefts and armed robberies in recent weeks.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, 18-year-old Jawan Henderson and a 16-year-old were arrested just after 12:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Carr and N. 9th streets in the Columbus Square neighborhood, just north of America’s Center Convention Complex.

Officers were conducting an investigation in north county when they noticed a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting earlier that morning in St. Louis City – a white Kia Optima.

County police attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused to yield. Police began a pursuit near Chambers and Halls Ferry Road at 12:05 p.m. They lost sight of the car in St. Louis city limits just north of The Dome.

A county police vehicle was canvassing the area when the Optima rammed into it. The 16-year-old male and Henderson were taken into custody. Both were taken to a hospital.

Granda said investigators tied Henderson to an armed carjacking on July 19, an armed robbery on August 6, and another armed robbery on August 7. Police believe Henderson and a co-defendant broke into the showroom at Westport Auto on August 11, stole several key fobs, and drove off in a BMW worth approximately $39,000. The following day, Henderson and a co-defendant allegedly broke into the showroom at Suntrup Auto, again stole multiple key fobs, and drove off in three brand new Mustangs worth approximately $31,000 each.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Henderson with five counts of robbery in the first-degree robbery, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of second-degree burglary, and two counts of stealing $25,000 or more. Henderson was jailed without bond.