Police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

Posted 9:45 am, August 13, 2019, by

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) _ Police are looking for the driver of a black pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Thirty-year old Misty Collins, of Independence, was struck and killed Sunday morning as she walked along the shoulder of U.S. 24 in Independence.

Surveillance videos from businesses in the area captured the crash.

Police say the vehicle appears to be a black, older model truck, possibly a 1995-2002 Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.