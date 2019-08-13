Rare Ferrari stolen from Sunset Hills home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – It could be the car theft to beat all car thefts in recent St. Louis history. Someone ripped off a Ferrari from a home in Sunset Hills. Ferraris are special. They’re not mass-produced.

“These Ferraris are handmade in Italy, stitching is hand-stitched on the leather interior,” said Kathy Hoffman, a salesperson at Luxury Sports and Imports. “There’s usually maybe 8,000 Ferraris built in a year.”

Police released a photo of the stolen vehicle – a 2007 Ferrari 430 Spyder. Police said it was taken from an unlocked garage and the keys were left inside the vehicle.

Most cars ripped off in Sunset Hills in recent months had the keys left inside them.

“I think people feel safe they live in safe communities and they’re comfortable with leaving those kinds of valuables inside their car,” said Sunset Hills Police Sgt. Robbie Hagen.

The criminal was able to make a quick getaway. Ferraris can go from 0 to 60 in four seconds.

“Up to about 200 miles per hour; 490 horsepower, it’s basically a race car built for the streets,” Hoffman said.

She estimated the stolen car originally sold new for around $200,000.

It has distinctive yellow patches and calipers. Whether you drive an exotic dream car or a clunker, make sure it’s secure and don’t leave the keys inside.

“It’s disappointing that they do it. We’d like for them to help us eliminate the opportunity,” Sgt. Hagen said. “Those are often crimes of opportunities. One way to help cut down on them is to keep things locked up.”

If you happen to see the stolen Ferrari, police say don’t approach the car, just call 911 and let police know where it is.