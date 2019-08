× Shooting in Centreville Illinois Wounds man, police say

CENTERVILLE, Ill. – Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in Centreville Illinois Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, a man was shot behind a convenience store on Old Missouri Road in just after midnight.

Someone drove the victim to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police used K-9’s to search for evidence, police say.

There is no word on a suspect or motive.