SSM Health locations offers classes to help “Stop the Bleed”

ST. LOUIS - Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma.  When more people know how to control bleeding in an injured person, it increases the chances that more people will survive injuries.

If someone's bleeding uncontrollably, do you have what it takes to "Stop The Bleed"?

Margaux Weller from SSM Health St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Charles discussed the ABCs of bleeding and a public effort to educate individuals on how to help Stop the Bleed to teach what to do to help save a life.

To learn more about Stop the Bleed classes, click here.

 

