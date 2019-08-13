SSM Health Medical Minute – Executive order should improve access for living donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to revamp the nation's care for kidney disease patients. At present, there are more than 100,000 people on the national kidney transplant waiting list in the United States. Every day, about 12 of these transplant candidates die or become too sick before a deceased donor organ becomes available.

Dr. Lentine was in Washington for the announcement and feels the approach “is going to be transformative.” The goal is within the next five years for 80-percent of patients to receive end-stage kidney disease care through home dialysis or transplantation.

It reduces the number of patients developing kidney failure by providing incentives for preventative care.

The order also removes barriers to living donation, for example, to provide reimbursement of lost wages or childcare costs for living donors going through the donation process.

Living donation is not as rare as you might think. In fact, 47 percent of all transplanted organs in the U.S. come from living donors. Through the act of donation, a healthy person can help a person with end-stage renal failure to return to a healthier, more functional life.

