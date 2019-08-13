St. Charles County Police K-9 mourn loss of K-9 officer

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A K-9 officer has died after a recent cancer diagnosis. Officer Baki was seven-years-old and had been with the department for the past five years. The St. Charles County Police Department made the announcement in this statement posted to their Facebook page:

“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of St. Charles County Police K-9 Officer Baki, 7. He died after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Born in the Netherlands, Baki served the department for five years along with his handler Officer Schmidt. Together they responded to countless emergency calls, cleared numerous buildings, discovered large quantities of narcotics, provided backup for our officers and those from surrounding jurisdictions, and shared public safety education around the community.

We are incredibly grateful for Baki’s service and will miss him forever. Thank you, Officer Schmidt, for being a great partner and friend to our beloved K-9 Baki.”