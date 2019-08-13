Thousands without power after severe storms roll through the bi-state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Residents on both sides of the river are waking up in the dark Tuesday morning after storms knocked the power to over 15,000 customers.

Outages included areas in St Charles. O'Fallon, St Charles County,, Earth City, Maryland Heights, St Ann, Breckenridge Hills, Bellefontaine Neighbors. Northwoods, near Bellerive, University City, Ladue, Huntleigh.

In the Metro East most of the outages are in Granite City, Near Edwardsville, North of Collinsville, near Maryville.

Ameren reports that crews are working to restore power. There’s no word on when power is expected to be fully restored.

If you are without power, report your outage online or call 800 - 552-7583

As of 7:02 am

AMEREN ILLINOIS

Customers Without Service: 5,695

Customers Served: 1,210,030

AMEREN MISSOURI

Customers Without Service: 11,804

Customers Served: 1,209,944

Tree over road https://t.co/jOjtyc63BD — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 13, 2019

Power outages getting worse on the Missouri side...now there are 11,804 without power in MO and 1,367 in Ilinois which is improving @fox2now — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) August 13, 2019