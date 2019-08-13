Tim’s Travels: Center for Plant-based Living opens in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Tim Ezell was live in Kirkwood and got the first glimpse of the nation's first fully plant-based nutrition and culinary education center.

Whether you are fighting a chronic illness like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure; want to prevent becoming ill; or are just “plant-curious” and want to learn how to add more plants to your plate Center for Plant-based Living is a place for you.

For more information, visit www.CPBL-STL.com or follow them on social media Facebook: @CPBL.STL | Twitter: @CPBL_STL | Instagram: @Plant_Based_Center