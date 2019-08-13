Volunteers monitor bus stops as classes begin in St. Louis Public School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Classes begin in St. Louis Public School District and volunteers are standing at bus stops all across the city apart of the Neighborhood Net Initiative.

SLPS identified 225 bus stops that sit at areas that are vulnerable, for reasons like high crime rates or sitting near vacant lots. Approximately 500 volunteers are vetted and trained to man the stops.

The volunteers would also make sure the students get on the right school bus.

Organizers said it’s an effort to protect children from violence.

Out of the 12 children killed this summer six of them have been St. Louis Public School students.