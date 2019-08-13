You Paid For It: Governor Parson answers questions about St. Louis violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2’s You Paid For It Team caught up with Missouri Governor Mike Parson to see what he planned to do to help the city of St. Louis curb the rising homicides, which that includes the heartbreaking loss of so many children.

Governor Parson said he's held meetings with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson but said the mayor hasn't asked for any specific help.

However, Mayor Krewson disputes that claim. She said she's asked for the use of the Missouri State Police to patrol Interstates 70 and 55.

She said she's also asked for the governor's help strengthening Missouri's gun control laws.

Krewson said she’s unsure why the governor would say she didn't ask for anything but she plans to talk with him.

Fox 2 asked the governor about the gun control changes that Krewson wants. He would not commit to going along with that.