Blues super fan fighting rare disease returns to school after 2-year absence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Blues superfan is returning to school this year after a two-year absence. Laila Anderson has a rare auto-immune disease called HLH that prevented her from attending regular classes.

“I love my parents but I need a break from them sometimes. I’m excited to see all of my old friends and make some new ones,” said Laila Anderson.

A video posted by Parkway Schools ends with this message, “For Laila and 18,000 Parkway students, today starts a new chapter in our story. What story will we tell?”

Fox 2 viewers first met Laila Anderson in October 2018. With the help of Be the Match, Laila found a donor and had a bone marrow transplant in January. Her battle with the rare disease mirrored the team’s journey from worst to first.

The St. Louis Blues brought her to Boston for Game 7. She had been an inspiration for the team and a guiding light for fans. After the team’s historic win, she had an emotional reunion with her best friend Parayko on the ice. She was then introduced to the Stanley Cup. The team also invited her to celebrate with them during the victory parade in downtown St. Louis.