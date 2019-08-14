Bobby Flay and daughter teaming up for new Food Network show

Posted 12:36 pm, August 14, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Bobby Flay and his daughter are eating their way through New York in a new Food Network show called, "The Flay List."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.