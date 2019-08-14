NEW YORK, NY - The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Bobby Flay and his daughter are eating their way through New York in a new Food Network show called, "The Flay List."
Bobby Flay and daughter teaming up for new Food Network show
-
This guy hasn’t played in the MLB since 2001. But one team is paying him $1.2 million a year until 2035
-
Empire’ will go 1 more season, Smollett’s future is unclear
-
Meet one of the competitors who will be on the Food Network Kid Baking Competition
-
Father of twin 1-year-old babies who died after being left in a car arraigned in New York
-
Matt Lauer and Ann Curry left out of ‘Today’ show tribute
-
-
They wanted a son so much they made their daughter live as a boy
-
Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro dies at 39
-
New York teen dies after racing into burning building, trying to save 3-year-old girl
-
He tried for years to join his 13-year-old daughter in the US. Now they’re finally reunited – at her deathbed in Queens
-
The perks of booking your next trip through a travel advisor
-
-
Woman accused of torturing several of her 15 children and boiling their puppies
-
Burger King will sell upside-down Whoppers to celebrate ‘Stranger Things’
-
Dr. Smith’s 30 day challenge to eat ‘clean’ and ‘lean’