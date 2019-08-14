Domestic violence stabbing leaves man dead, woman injured in Fountain Park neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an unusual domestic altercation in the Fountain Park neighborhood that left a mother in the hospital and one man dead.

According to authorities, a woman was stabbed just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Roosevelt Town Apartments on North Euclid Avenue near Delmar Boulevard.

After the attack the suspect climbed to the sixth floor of the building and jumped to his death, police say.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to the incident and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition. We are told her children were taken to safety by police.

The investigation is ongoing. More details will be posted as this story develops.