FERGUSON, Mo. - In order to celebrate its 80th year in business, a local company in the metro area Ferguson Roofing has been awarding 80 grants during 2018 and 2019 through its '80 in 80' charitable campaign.

The 80 in 80 program was born out of their long relationship with the St. Louis community. The President of Ferguson Roofing Jason Shupp joined FOX 2 to discuss these charitable acts.

For more information visit: www.fergusonroofing.com