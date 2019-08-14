× Flights from the St. Louis area to Florida start at $69 this fall

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – You’ll be able to fly from St. Louis, Missouri to Sarasota, Florida for as little as $69 starting this November. The new budget-priced one-way routes from Allegiant Airlines will be going between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

The new seasonal route will operate twice weekly. Allegiant will now serve 10 cities from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found on Allegiant.com.