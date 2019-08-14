× Hudson and Cards Shutout Royals Again 6-0

Make it two straight shutouts for the Cardinals against the Royals. The Redbirds swept the I-70 two game series with a 6-0 win on Wednesday night in Kansas City. Dakota Hudson pitched the first six innings of the shutout to get the win (11-6). The Cardinals were actually being no hit by Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller into the 7th inning. Marcell Ozuna singled to left to lead off the 7th and break up the no-no. The Cards got six straight hits in the inning and put up five runs. Among the big hits were Matt Carpenter’s single to center to score Ozuna and start the scoring at 1-0. Rookie Randy Arozarena, playing in his first Major League game, singled in the 7th to make it a 3-0 Cards lead.

History was made in the 8th inning when Paul DeJong homered. It was his 20th home run of the season. He becomes the first shortstop in Cardinals history to have multiple seasons of 20 or more home runs.

The Cubs lost again to the Phillies on Wednesday night, so the Cards and Cubs are currently tied for first in the National League’s Central division.