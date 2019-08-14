× Major League Soccer is coming to St. Louis

Fox 2 Sports has confirmed that St. Louis will be awarded the 28th franchise in Major League Soccer. The announcement will come next Tuesday, August 20th in St. Louis. The local ownership of Enterprise Rental Car (the Taylor family) and Jim Kavanaugh of World Wide Technologies secured the franchise with a solid ownership plan to support pro soccer. The ownership group will be headed by a woman, Carolyn Kindle Betts of Enterprise Holdings. The female ownership will be the first in MLS history.

The new St. Louis team will begin play in March of 2022. A soccer exclusive stadium will be built near Union Station to house the MLS team.