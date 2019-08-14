× Man attempts to set himself on fire outside of Liberty High School

O’FALLON, Mo. – A man is in custody after attempting to set himself on fire outside of Liberty High School, sparking a heavy police response Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found a man soaked in gasoline and being held down by several Liberty High school staff members in the 2200 block of Sommers Rd just after 6:30 a.m. Police say staff members were also able to remove the cigarette lighter out of the man’s possession, and he was taken into custody.

According to authorities, the 29-year-old was attempting to commit suicide by lighting himself on fire. He was later taken to an area hospital to be treated for exposure of chemicals to his skin.

Police have found no connection between the suspect and Liberty High School at this time.

No children or staff members were harmed during the incident.