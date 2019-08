× Man shot in the shoulder overnight in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – Police were called to East St. Louis overnight after reports of gunfire.

According to police, a man was found just before 2:00 a.m. on North 42nd Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Witness told police the shooting happened somewhere else, but the victim ended up there.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.