Philadelphia standoff ends with suspect accused of shooting six officers taken into custody

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 14: Police officers monitor activity near a residence while responding to a shooting on August 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA, PA- Authorities say a gunman who barricaded himself for hours inside a Philadelphia home, shooting at and wounding six officers, is in police custody.

Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said early Thursday morning that the man was taken in custody after an hourslong standoff with police.

The shooting started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were serving a narcotics warrant at a home and had already entered when gunfire erupted. The gunman and police exchanged gunfire for hours.

Six officers were shot, but have been released from hospitals. Two officers had been trapped in the house during the standoff but were safely evacuated.

A heavy police presence was in the neighborhood for hours with businesses, including day care centers, on lockdown and roads closed.

