Shooting along St. Louis Riverfront near the Arch

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police flooded the riverfront near the Gateway Arch late Wednesday evening in response to a shooting.

Witnesses told Fox 2 News two cars were passing each other on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard when a person in one vehicle opened fire on the other.

The shooting took place around 10:40 p.m.

Police say a male victim was shot in the upper arm but was conscious and breathing at the scene.