St. Louis Community College employee pleads guilty to embezzling college funds

ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis Community College employee admitted in federal court to embezzling millions of dollars from the college over the last 20 years, US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen said Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, Donald Robison stole millions in state job training funds between August 1998 and November 2018 and moved the money between bank and investment accounts.

Dr. Jeff Pittman, chancellor of St. Louis Community College, said the college has filed a suit against Robison to recoup the money he stole. The chancellor said the university contacted its general council, finance team, and accountants. They studied Robison’s computer and claim to have come up with a large amount of evidence against him.

College administrators believe Robison stole upwards of $5.4 million during his decades-long scheme.

Robison pleaded guilty to 15 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.

Robison will be sentenced November 12. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count of wire and mail fraud, and up to 10 years on each money laundering charge.

STLCC released the following statement Wednesday afternoon following Robison’s guilty plea: