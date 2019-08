× St. Louis County police investigate Dellwood homicide

DELLWOOD, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in Dellwood Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Benjamine Granda, a police spokesman, detectives from the department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons were called to the 10000 block of Neville Walk.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.