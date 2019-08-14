St. Louis County police investigate homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Benjamine Granda, a police spokesman, detectives from the department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons were called to the 10000 block of Neville Walk just before 7:30 p.m. following a Shotspotter activation.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound at that location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been positively identified. He's believed to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.