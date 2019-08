Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. - If you are looking for a peaceful afternoon getaway Long Row Lavender is just the place for you. Located on 15 acres south of Wright City, Missouri this family-owned farm introduces their lavender farm, gift shop and newly opened café.

Tim Ezell was live at the field getting the inside scoop on how to grow lavender peonies, sunflowers, and zinnias in the Midwest.

For more information visit: www.longrowlavender.com