TKO: MLS Part of STL Momentum

Posted 11:46 pm, August 14, 2019, by

A soccer match often features extra time after the normally allotted time has run out.  The same formula seems to have been applied to the MLS expansion process.  But for St. Louis, the wait is over.   TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) says this is about more than just soccer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.