Two Riverview Gardens School District schools closed Wednesday after water main break

ST. LOUIS -Two schools in the Riverview Gardens School District will be closed on Wednesday due to a water main break.

Michelle Obama Early Childhood Academic Center and Danforth Elementary School will both be closed for the day.

Officials with the school district said staff members should still report to these schools.

The cause of the break has not been disclosed.

