ST. LOUIS - As the weekend gets closer, some fun on the water might be on your agenda. Boating safely needs to be a priority and that comes with knowing the law. To get us up to speed on what we need to know, we're joined by attorney Mark Cantor of Cantor Injury Law. You can contact the firm at CantorInjuryLaw.com or at 314-310-8431 to schedule a free consultation.
Understanding boating safety regulations
