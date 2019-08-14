× WB I-44 closed near Shrewsbury after bi-state police pursuit ends in crash

ST. LOUIS – A crash following a bi-state police chase has shutdown westbound Interstate 44 near Shrewsberry Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the chase started in East St. Louis and eventually ended with a crash on the interstate.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

There appears to be a major traffic backup in the area. Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

No other information has been released regarding the incident. More details will be posted as this story develops.

44 WB is closed before Shrewsbury due to this crash related to a pursuit that started before 4:30 this morning. Avoid the area and we will provide alternates coming up at 5am @fox2now @PERTZFOX @kimhudsontv @tvmargie pic.twitter.com/BLEdWv778Q — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) August 14, 2019

There are two closures on WB 44, one is past Arsenal and the other is before Shrewsbury. Stay off 44, take 40 WB or 55 SB as highway alternates @fox2now @PERTZFOX @tvmargie @kimhudsontv @fox2now pic.twitter.com/29MlJm69bI — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) August 14, 2019