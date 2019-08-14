WB I-44 closed near Shrewsbury after bi-state police pursuit ends in crash
ST. LOUIS – A crash following a bi-state police chase has shutdown westbound Interstate 44 near Shrewsberry Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, the chase started in East St. Louis and eventually ended with a crash on the interstate.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
There appears to be a major traffic backup in the area.
