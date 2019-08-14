WB I-44 closed near Shrewsbury after bi-state police pursuit ends in crash

Posted 5:21 am, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:30AM, August 14, 2019

ST. LOUIS – A crash following a bi-state police chase has shutdown westbound Interstate 44 near Shrewsberry Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the chase started in East St. Louis and eventually ended with a crash on the interstate.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

There appears to be a major traffic backup in the area. Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

No other information has been released regarding the incident. More details will be posted as this story develops.

