Cardinals Strike out 15 Times, Lose to Reds 2-1

The Cardinals offense continues to be sluggish and it nearly stalled in a 2-1 loss to the Reds on Thursday night in Cincinnati. Cardinal hitters struck out 15 times in the loss. Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray struck out ten in five innings of work to get the win. Michael Wacha pitched effectively, allowing just two runs, but got not run support during the five innings he pitched and took the tough luck loss (6-6).

The Cardinals didn’t get their first hit of the game until two out in the 5th inning when Dexter Fowler singled. The only other St. Louis hit was Kolten Wong’s double in the 9th that scored Marcell Ozuna with the Cards only run of the game. The Reds scored both their runs in the 5th off Wacha on a fielder’s choice by Nick Senzel and an RBI single from Eugenio Suarez.

The Cubs blew a 5-0 lead and lost 7-5, on a walk off grand slam home run by the Phillies Bryce Harper. That leaves the Cardinals and Cubs still tied atop the National League’s Central division.