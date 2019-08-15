DQ helps Granite City bakery in need of space after recent flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A sweet save for a Granite City bakery.

“We got a phone call 5:15 from the tenant next door and he said, ‘We got some water, you may want to come look at this,'” said Ben Hollis, owner of Duke Bakery.

Monday’s heavy rains caused flash flooding for many in Granite City. Duke Bakery took to the internet to let patrons know the news.

Via social media, the knight in shining armor is the Dairy Queen.

“We were fortunate enough to get a message from the Dairy Queen in the parking lot,” Hollis said.

“I called up to the Alton location and offered to hold their special orders or whatever we could do at Dairy Queen and I offered to set up shop in our dining room while they’re closed,” said Robby Steen, owner of the Dairy Queen.

And so, a pop-up bakery in the dining room is keeping Duke Bakery in business for the next week while clean up continues off Nameoki Road.

“It really gets you that affect that many people in the community; that that many people care,” Hollis said.