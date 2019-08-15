Foundation gives $21 million to Missouri-Kansas City school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Missouri-Kansas City has received a $21 million gift for its business school.

The university said Wednesday the donation from the Marion and Henry Bloch Foundation will be divided between for three projects.

Most of the donation, $11.8 million, will be used for hiring and developing new faculty and new academic programs, and to enhance existing programs. Another $8 million will go toward improving the 110-year-old Bloch Heritage Hall building at the Bloch School of Management. The remaining $1.2 million will be used to improve student retention, graduation rates and career placements.

The Kansas City Star reports the university earlier this month announced receiving $5 million of a $15 million gift from the Sunderland Foundation. It also comes after a $20 million scholarship program was announced.

