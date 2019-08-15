Four unsupervised children pulled from burning south St. Louis apartment, one in critical condition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Four children were discovered hiding during a fire in the Benton Park West neighborhood. They are all under the age of five and taken out of an apartment while it was still burning. One of the children is now in critical condition. Fire department spokesman Garon Mosby says that the three other children are now in stable condition.

Someone called firefighters to tell them that smoke was coming from an apartment at around 12:40pm in the 1300 block of Ohio. Firefighters were able to respond quickly and were at the scene just after 1:00 pm.

An adult who also stays at the home also came to the scene. She told firefighters that there were four children there. They were unsupervised inside the apartment. Firefighters found the kids hiding in a closet and in a play tent. Fire department spokesman Garon Mosby says that children will often hide during a fire.

The fire was in the front portion of the apartment. The children hiding in the back of the residence. The distance between the fire and the playroom where the children were hiding helped them survive the fire.

Three of the four children were listed in critical condition when they were pulled from the fire. Fire department spokesman Garon Mosby says that two of the children’s conditions were downgraded to stable after they were treated at the hospital. One of the children is still in critical condition.

Firefighters had the blaze under control at around 1:20pm.