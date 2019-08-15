Goldn’s text helps owners and pets grow through their relationships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We all get stressed out from time to time. This will put a smile on your face if you're having a bad day. A dog named Glee is traveling the country. to spread cheer and goodwill.

"Paw-rents" Jared and Jennifer Kasner want to help heal a nation in mourning with positivity through relationships with pets. They are also introducing a new service called Goldn which delivers useful information via text messages to help dog owners live their most joyful lives with their dogs. Goldn provides mindfulness challenges, activities, and training advice in weekly text messages.

Check out Glee's latest activities on Instagram. To learn more about Goldn visit: http://www.Goldn.Com.

\