New Piazza Imo to open in iconic Hill neighborhood on Sunday

ST. LOUIS – The iconic Hill neighborhood in south St Louis is getting a brand-new attraction. The Piazza Imo is opening with grand style on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The piazza is an open area gathering spot across from St. Ambrose Church at Wilson and Marconi. The vacant lot was turned into a lush garden with a massive Italian fountain as the centerpiece.

Piazzas are common all over Italy as a place for people to meet before and after church and gather with friends.

The piazza was built with money raised from donations. It features custom-made iron gates handcrafted for the space. The gates open up to an area where benches line the stone walkway and chess tables sit under the trees. A prayer garden is located in the back of the piazza.

A non-profit board came up with the idea to build the piazza in The Hill to celebrate the area's rich Italian-American heritage. The Imo family donated the land and the ornate gates. The Frisella Family Foundation donated the fountain imported from Italy.

Our story features an exclusive behind the scenes look at the piazza before it opens to the public. Sunday's grand opening will begin with a prayer service at St. Ambrose Church, followed by a procession across the street to the piazza. An Italian band will perform.