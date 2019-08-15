No charges yet for suspect accused of killing 7-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – No charges have been filed yet in the case of the murder of a 7-year-old boy. Sources said the suspect, a man in his 20s, was being questioned by police detectives.

Xavier Usanga was shot and killed in a double shooting. An 18-year-old man was critically injured as well.

The shooting took place outside Xavier’s home in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Sources said after the shooting, the gunman allegedly stole a large amount of money from his employer and then disappeared. When he turned on his cellphone Wednesday, police were able to locate him at a home in the 4400 block of East Prairie near West Florissant.

Clarence Richard, who was rehabbing a house down the street, saw the suspect from time to time and is shocked he could be involved with killing a child.

“That’s very surprising to me,” he said. “I just can’t believe he did this. Really, he’s just a quiet guy.”

Whoever committed the murder, Alderman Brandon Bosley had a message to the suspect’s friends and anyone else who did not speak up to help police catch the child’s killer.

“We need to shun them as a community and let them know, realistically, you get no love around here,” he said. “We don’t want to see you, we don’t want you around, we don’t want your friends around. If you condone that type of violence and you haven’t come forward, you need to stay the hell out of our community.”

We will let you know as soon as we find out if any charges will be filed or if the man will be released.