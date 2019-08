× Police investigate shooting at I-70 and Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS – A man suffered a graze wound to his head in a shooting Thursday night in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place just after 7:30 p.m. on westbound I-70 at Kingshighway.

The victim was identified as a man in his 20s. Police said the wound was not life-threatening.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.