Heavy rainfall expected in mid-Missouri along I-70 Friday evening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service says that there is the potential for severe weather Friday. The storms may bring damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall is possible.

One round of scattered storms is expected Friday morning. The next round should come through the area late Friday afternoon and evening. Some of those storms may bring some severe weather.

The National Weather Service says that there is a slight risk for severe weather through most of mid-Missouri. There is an enhanced risk for heavy rain forecast along I-70 from Columbia to St. Louis.

Flash flooding could also be a threat to the area. Heavy rainfall may come with these storms. They say that the exact details of when and where will probably shift. Please stay tuned to FOX 2 for the latest developments in the forecast.