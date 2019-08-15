Shooting victim seeks help at Pear Tree Inn near Union Station

Posted 4:52 am, August 15, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS –  Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting where the victim drove to the Pear Tree Inn near Union Station to report his injuries.

Police were called to the downtown hotel around 1:45 a.m. when the man walked into the lobby and said he’d been shot.

The man told police he was shot after an argument which began at a nearby gas station.

He was taken from the Pear Tree Inn to the hospital with gunshot injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are now trying to retrace the man’s account of the shooting and identify any suspects.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.