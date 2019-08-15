Shooting victim seeks help at Pear Tree Inn near Union Station
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting where the victim drove to the Pear Tree Inn near Union Station to report his injuries.
Police were called to the downtown hotel around 1:45 a.m. when the man walked into the lobby and said he’d been shot.
The man told police he was shot after an argument which began at a nearby gas station.
He was taken from the Pear Tree Inn to the hospital with gunshot injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators are now trying to retrace the man’s account of the shooting and identify any suspects.
